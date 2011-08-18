NICOLA FORMICHETTI TO START HIS OWN LABEL

There`s no stopping Nicola Formichetti. Having been catapulted into the style spotlight thanks to his role as Lady Gaga`s `fashion director`, the next project for the 34-year-old is to launch his own fashion line.

In an interview with MilkMade.com , Formichetti revealed how there will be a "sneak preview" of his new label in the pop-up store, Nicola's, that he is planning to open in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week .



The half-Japanese, half-Italian multi-tasker already has several job titles to his name: he is the fashion director of Vogue Hommes Japan and fashion retailer Uniqlo, in addition to his creative director role at French fashion house Mugler, which he recently relaunched with a little help from his friend Lady Gaga, who modelled womenswear on the catwalk.



Formichetti seems adamant that his own line won't compromise his tenure at Mugler: "I want Mugler to become a digital global brand. I want to create a new kind of fashion brand, a new way of looking at fashion and take a step into digital communication," he said in the interview. "A kind of brand that hasn't been seen before, something new for our next generation. We need to take fashion to the next level! Its needed right now. It's just a start…"



So what can we expect from Formichetti's eponymous label? We're thinking that Miss Gaga will provide the inspiration, so that's less daywear and more partywear, with lashings of black leather, studs and high heels that require a health warning.



NICOLA's pop-up shop at 21 on 57 Walker street, Tribeca, New York, from September 8.



