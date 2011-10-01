2011 FEDISA / SAFW FINALIST - MEGAN TALJAARD

Each year, South African Fashion Week announces its young designer competition. After a visit from SA Fashion Week, FEDISA second year BA Fashion students were more than inspired to take on the challenge.

The SAFW competition brief was incorporated as part of the Garment Technology syllabus in the second year of the three year Bachelor of Arts: Fashion degree. The brief required the second year students to rework existing denim items of clothing into a fashionable and original dress. Refabrication was a key feature as part of the brief requirement.



FEDISA BA Fashion student Megan Taljaard invested many hours in the refabrication of her dress, pulling individual yarns of denim with an unpicker to achieve a fur like texture, which gave her dress a unique and edgy look. An internal FEDISA judging panel selected the top 20 dresses to be entered into the competition.



Megan Taljaard was shortlisted as a finalist in the 2011 South African Fashion Week Young Designer Competition from vast numbers of national entries. Megan, accompanied by FEDISA's Visual Studies lecturers will travel to Gauteng for the award ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg, where the winner will be announced on Saturday 2 October.



LINK:http://www.fedisa.co.za/news.php?id



For more details on this amazing event and to discuss possible sponsorship opportunities contact Allen Leroux on 021 425 5810 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it