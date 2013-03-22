DESIGNER BOX

Kate Moss designs a sushi box.

Apparently, Kate Moss loves sushi, that’s what a Sushi Shop spokesperson says. And that's why the supermodel was invited to design a sushi box for the seafood chain.

Yes, it’s true, somewhere between walking the Louis Vuitton show and posing for W magazine, 39-year-old Moss was tempted to design a sushi box for Sushi Shop. The chain is preparing to launch its first branch in London, and what better way to generate hype, and give the chain fashion cred, than by enlisting Moss to design a bespoke box. The Sushi Shop currently has branches in Spain, Sweden and Belgium.

Pictured above: Kate Moss brings her design influence to a sushi box

The box, which is said to hold 40 sushi pieces, features the supermodel’s signature and shimmer-rich sequin detail. According to Women’s Wear Daily, it comes with a high-end price tag of approximately £38. It is expected to be available from mid-May.

The box got a chic unveiling in Paris earlier this week and a host of French stars were in attendance. The sushi chain (which is set to open another branch in New York soon) has previously collaborated with Kenzo Takada and Lenny Kravitz.

Pictured above: A behind-the-scenes photo of Kate Moss for Matchless campaign

The unlikely collaboration comes during a week where Moss’ Matchless campaign was revealed, too. The Matchless campaign is only set to break later in the year, with Moss showcasing the British motorcycle company’s new leather collection. According to the company, Moss’ “personality is the perfect fit.” The campaign was photographed by Terry Richardson and features a leather-clad Moss sharing the spotlight with another icon: a vintage motorcycle used by the late Marlon Brando in The Wild Ones. Moss is clearly in demand. She was also mentioned in Topshop owner Sir Philip Green’s Haute Living interview recently. The retail mogul says he hasn’t ruled out a collaboration with the style icon, but was quick to add that nothing of the sort has actually been discussed. Although another Moss-Topshop collaboration should sell out fast. And, if her 40th birthday is anything to go by, perhaps a Moss for Topshop line, comprising 40 of her key pieces, could make its unveiling in 2014.

Pictured above: Kate Moss and Topshop owner Sir Philip Green at her collection's unveiling in London

