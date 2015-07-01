NWSD 2015 DIGITAL ADVERTISING FASHION SHOW

North West School of Design - Digital Advertising Fashion Show, Promoting Local Brands - through fashion - on a global stage.

For the last 16 years, NWSD fashion students have showcased their traditional Advertising Fashion shows in Malls and Shopping Centres showcasing Avant Garde looks created by students who designed, made and modeled fantasy garments using branding and packaging material of the participating tenants in these Malls.

Since 2014, Principal Marlene Oosthuizen decided to spice things up a little and to showcase these designs to a larger audience – a digital audience.

Here is 2015's Digital Advertising Fashion show!

Link to video: